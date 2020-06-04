COVID-19 survivor brings chocolate to University Hospitals workers who helped save his life

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — A recovered COVID-19 patient had a surprise for his caretakers today at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

Lawrence “Larry” Davis delivered 15 pounds of chocolate to the nurses who helped save his life this morning at the hospital’s entrance.

During his 27-day stay at the hospital, the 63-year-old airplane pilot was in the ICU and the Step Down Unit fighting for his life.

The chocolate delivery was a way for Davis, who has a home in Kent, to say thanks. Davis was released from the hospital six weeks ago and is reportedly back to walking five miles a day.

See all of the photos below:

Photo courtesy University Hospitals

(Left to Right) Lawrence “Larry” Davis, Jill Dickey, Trezla Nunemaker. Photo courtesy University Hospitals

(Left to Right) Jill Dickey, Trezla Nunemaker, Julia Skarbinski (UH Portage Chief Nursing Officer).Photo courtesy University Hospitals