COVID-19 screening stickers turned into art at Cleveland hospital

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Cleveland hospital repurposed its coronavirus screening sticker system into some amazing artwork.

“We started getting the stickers in late April,” said Michelle Chavez, an art therapist at University Hospital’s Rainbow and Babies Children’s Hospital.

But what started out as a way for staff at University Hospitals to know who had been screened for COVID-19 at the front door blossomed into something else.

“I started noticing people were sticking their stickers in the elevators on the buttons, or on the light post outside of Rainbow,” Chavez said.

Chavez decided to take the stickers and create something meaningful. Each circle is a different color and a different day of the month.

“Each one represents what we’ve put in a day of work. Or for patients and families, it’s a day that represents something they may not have been expecting. We get this little sticker to prove it and they didn’t want to throw them away,” Chavez said.

Chavez repurposed more than a thousand stickers into artwork. The first piece is called Hope in the Garden of Quarantine. More stickers were transformed into the famous painting, Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh.

While some are still being completed, there are six pictures total.

“The fact that each sticker represents a person in a day. That we were here doing this work, which is similar but harder and different in a lot of ways. To see them up next to everyone else’s stickers and see this beautiful picture, that is why it’s so cool,” Chavez said.