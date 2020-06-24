COVID-19 relief events giving free PPE kits to Clevelanders this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This Saturday, Clevelanders can receive free personal protection equipment at three COVID-19 Relief Product Distribution Events.

The events run from noon to 4 p.m., or while supplies last at the following locations:

Eastside Market parking lot on St. Clair Avenue

May Dugan Center at 4115 Bridge Avenue

East End Neighborhood House Inc. at 2749 Woodhill Road

Items being given away include disinfectant, soap, laundry detergent, diapers, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner and masks and gloves.

Each family will receive one relief kit, and only up to two kits can be distributed per vehicle. People are asked to remain in their vehicles when they roll up to the event.

The event is open to all, and you do not have to pre-register.