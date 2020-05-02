1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus latest for May 2, 2020 Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29 Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

COVID-19 patient on ventilator for 21 days released from hospital, staff helps her celebrate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

*Watch the video above to see how another patient recovered with help of an experimental drug that is currently being studied by researchers.*

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WJW) — A 52-year-old woman who was the first COVID-19 patient to be intubated at Northeast Baptist Hospital is finally leaving the hospital.

Staff took to Facebook to share Pamela Oakley’s story. They said she was hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 21 and was on a ventilator for 21 days.

“Pamela was not expected to survive. Today, Pamela was discharged from NEBH with a staff send off celebration including cheers, tears, applause, pompoms, noisemakers, and pizza! Pamela was craving pizza with peppers,” they wrote in the post.

*Read more stories on the coronavirus pandemic, here.*

They also shared an emotional video of her triumphantly walking out of the hospital.

“This is all really strange going from not being able to walk a week ago to being able to walk. It’s been an experience. A lot of time has gone by that I missed, but I am excited to go home,” Pamela said in an emotional farewell speech.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral