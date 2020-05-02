COVID-19 patient on ventilator for 21 days released from hospital, staff helps her celebrate

*Watch the video above to see how another patient recovered with help of an experimental drug that is currently being studied by researchers.*
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WJW) — A 52-year-old woman who was the first COVID-19 patient to be intubated at Northeast Baptist Hospital is finally leaving the hospital.
Staff took to Facebook to share Pamela Oakley’s story. They said she was hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 21 and was on a ventilator for 21 days.
“Pamela was not expected to survive. Today, Pamela was discharged from NEBH with a staff send off celebration including cheers, tears, applause, pompoms, noisemakers, and pizza! Pamela was craving pizza with peppers,” they wrote in the post.
They also shared an emotional video of her triumphantly walking out of the hospital.
“This is all really strange going from not being able to walk a week ago to being able to walk. It’s been an experience. A lot of time has gone by that I missed, but I am excited to go home,” Pamela said in an emotional farewell speech.