COVID-19 pandemic drives new demand for backyard pools and hot tubs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – With the coronavirus pandemic keeping some city pools closed and more people home, there’s been a spike in demand for home pools and hot tubs nationwide.

Some in the pool industry say the increase in demand is hitting when supply chain has been impacted by closures due to the pandemic.

“Demand is up significantly,” said Litehouse Pools and Spas President Chris Curcio. “A lot of kids are home, people aren’t traveling on vacation, public pools are closed by and large.”

He said the company has seen demand for pools and hot tubs jump by two to three times average.

“I think if you asked a lot of people in our industry eight weeks ago, they weren’t sure if they were going to be in business. Now, they have more business than they can possibly manage,” Curcio said.

At the same time, Curcio said the supply chain has taken a hit after the pandemic forced manufacturers in some states to close, leading to long delays getting product.

“As they’re reopening, it’s difficult to get the labor forces back, so just a lot of delays, unfortunately,” Curcio said.

He said people in the market for a pool can still get one but should expect that it may take longer than usual.