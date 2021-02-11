COVID-19 one year later: timeline

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been more than a year since the novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, first emerged.

Since then, the virus is blamed for the deaths of more than 2 million people globally and 471,000 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. In Ohio, there have been nearly 12,000 COVID-19 deaths.

In March 2020, life in Ohio came to a screeching halt following news of the first confirmed cases in the state. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health closed bars, restaurants and schools before issuing a stay-at-home order, which shut down any business deemed non-essential.

“We haven’t faced an enemy like we are facing today in 102 years; we are at war. In the time of war, we must make sacrifices, and I thank all of our Ohio citizens for what they are doing and what they aren’t doing. You are making a huge difference, and this difference will save lives,” DeWine said on March 22, 2020.

While the state allowed most businesses to reopen in April and May, restrictions remain. That includes a mandate on masks in public and an overnight curfew as Ohio tries to keep the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations down.

A look back at major COVID-19 events in the interactive timeline below: