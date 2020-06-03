COVID-19 monitoring app helps student athletes safely return to the field

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — A Northeast Ohio company is leading the way in getting high school athletes safely back on the field during COVID-19, and the company is doing it digitally, through an app.

FinalForms out of Chagrin Falls developed the app that 450 school districts are using. It helps collect, verify and distribute information.

On Monday, after a 10-day development period, FinalForms added a COVID-19 Monitoring Tool that offers coaches a new way to record attendance and screen athletes for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

“This feature is something we believe schools can use to reopen buildings and playing fields in a safe way and that is part of our core business,” said FinalForms CEO Clay Burnett.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

“It’s a safety and precautionary item that we are using and the Health Department. Heaven forbid anyone were to contract COVID-19, for contact tracing purposes we want to have that documented,” said Todd Hodkey Athletic Director of Medina City Schools.

The app will help coaches log answers digitally to the daily health assessment form, which includes questions about a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, and COVID-19 exposure. The app can also record an athletes daily body temperature.