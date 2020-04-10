COVID-19 kills five residents at Wooster nursing home

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW)– A coronavirus cluster at a Wooster nursing home has killed five residents.

The Wayne County Health Department said there are 20 confirmed and probable cases of the virus at Glendora Health Care Center. Half of those infected are residents and half are employees.

“This is an extremely unfortunate situation and certainly our sympathies are with the deceased family and friends. We will continue to work with the nursing home and work on preventing further cases and deaths,” said Wayne County Health Commissioner Nicholas Cascarelli, in a news release on Friday. “Nursing homes are hot spots for this potentially deadly disease.”

The health department is working to identify close contacts for quarantine.