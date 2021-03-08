‘COVID-19 isn’t giving up’: With virus variants on the rise, doctor reminds Ohioans to remain vigilant

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said that Ohio and the nation are seeing more of the three main COVID-19 variants in patients, reminding people to remain vigilant in the fight to stop the spread of the virus.

As the doctor laid out during a statewide press conference with Gov. Mike DeWine Monday afternoon, the variants are B117, from the U.K., B1351 from South Africa and P1 originally from Brazil.

Ohio Department of Health has reported 31 cases of the B117 variant and one P1 case. Vanderhoff said that B1351 is in 23 states across the country, but not yet in Ohio.

The distribution of these variants is dispersed across Ohio, Vanderhoff said, across ages and communities.

“As we move through March and head into April we continue to expect a growing presence of these contagious variants, especially of B117, which, as we expected, is leading the way,” Vanderhoff said. “They really remind us that COVID-19 isn’t giving up, but like other viruses it continues to be more transmissive and contagious.”

The doctor encouraged people to get vaccinated when they became eligible to do so.

Researchers have recently found, as FOX 8 reported, COVID-19 reinfections are reportedly rare even as variants of the illness continue to spread.

“Even in the face of growing numbers of these new and infectious variants, we really do have the weapons we need to improve our lives this spring … masking and distancing until more of us get vaccinated,” Vanderhoff said.