COVID-19 in Ohio: Transmission rates remain high in every county with hospitalizations only going up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – With the COVID-19 transmission rate remaining under the highest red status in all 88 Ohio counties — as this CDC map shows — it’s tough to tell if the numbers are actually going up or staying consistent.

But according to data collected by the Ohio Department of Health, there is an average of 601 coronavirus cases per 100,000 Ohio residents for case onset dates from Nov. 18-Dec 1. The two weeks prior to that, the average was 538 cases.

This is the highest average case rate seen statewide since the end of September, when the average was in the high 600s.

Graphic courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

So how does this break down by county?

Cuyahoga County is seeing about 395.4 cases per 100k, but that’s middling compared with the highest on the list in Williams County, with about 1,134 per 100k.

The following Northeast Ohio counties rank among the Top 10 highest in the state:

Lake – 919 cases per 100k

Ashtabula – 908 cases per 100k

Sandusky – 904 cases per 100k

Checking in on hospitalization rates, there are currently 4,297 people in the hospital for COVID-19 in Ohio, according to information from the Ohio Hospital Association. This is about a 10% increase in the last seven days but about a 45% increase over the last 21 days.

Over the last week, COVID hospital admissions have gone up in every age group except for those in their 30s, which is down by 1.3%.

Yesterday, the Cleveland Clinic announced plans to postpone most scheduled nonessential surgeries requiring a hospital bed due to rising coronavirus rates in the area. University Hospitals and MetroHealth Medical Center have also taken steps to postpone certain surgeries. Find out more about that right here.

As for daily cases, the Ohio Department of Health reported 8,707 new COVID-19 cases and 395 hospitalizations in the state Wednesday. The hospitalization rate for the last 24 hours is well above the 21-day average of 272 people, according to ODH data.

As seen in the video at the top of the story, doctors and officials continue to worry these numbers could continue to go up with high-traffic holiday travel expected across the country and the threat of the omicron variant (which has yet to be reported in Ohio).

At this time, only a little more than 53% of Ohio’s population is fully vaccinated against the virus, ODH reports.