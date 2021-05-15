COVID-19 in Ohio: 919 new cases, no additional deaths

(Watch our coverage on the latest health orders in Ohio in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Saturday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 919 COVID-19 cases, 42 hospitalizations, nine intensive care unit admissions and no new deaths were reported to the state health department.

Other states do not send death certificates to the bureau of vital statistics on a regular basis, which can cause fluctuations in mortality data.

As of Saturday, more than 42 percent of the state’s population, or 4.9 million people, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In the last 24 hours, vaccinations were started in 28,884 people.