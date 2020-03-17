COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites at capacity

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 reached capacity within two hours of opening in Cleveland and Mayfield Heights Tuesday.

A University Hospitals spokesperson says they have not run out of the ability to test for the novel coronavirus.

There are long lines at both drive-thru testing locations and officials estimate they cannot process everyone waiting in their vehicles before closing at 7 p.m. People in the line before the cut-off point will still be tested.

People turned away will have to return Wednesday when testing begins at 11 a.m.

Tuesday marked the first day of testing in the UH Landerbrook facility parking lot in Mayfield Heights.

A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson sent the following statement to FOX 8:

“We continue to test as many patients as we can for COVID-19. Due to an overwhelming demand, we have already reached the number of vehicles in line that will take our caregivers until 7pm to test, therefore, we cannot take additional patients. For the safety of our patients and community, we ask all patients to remain in their cars while waiting in line to be tested. Once a patient has been tested, results will now be released within 5 days on MyChart, our secure, online health management tool.”

A University Hospitals spokesperson said there are technical issues they are working out at the Mayfield Heights location. Those technical issues caused some delays to the start of testing.