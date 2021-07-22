COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up in just about every county in Northeast Ohio.

In terms of actual people getting sick, the numbers are nowhere near where they were at the beginning of the year. Still, percentage-wise, the numbers have jumped anywhere from 30 percent to 50 percent.

“We had 24 cases yesterday and before that, we were at 10 or 11. We do see an increase and we know it’s among younger, unvaccinated individuals from the interviews that we do,” said Summit County Health Director Donna Skoda.

“Over the past month, we had dropped down into the teens, so we were seeing an average of 15 cases per day and over the past two weeks, that’s doubled. We’re at 30 to 35 cases per day,” said Cuyahoga County Board of Health Epidemiologist Jana Rush.

Any trend upward causes concern. Past experience with COVID-19 shows that the virus continues to be contagious and everyone infected has a chance to spread it even further.

Every county is also seeing changes in who is getting sick.

The average has dropped where most of the new cases are people younger than 40, and an overwhelming number of those new cases are from one particular group

“We are seeing an increase in Tuscarawas County and I will say that the majority are unvaccinated. I would hesitate to give a percentage, but if I’m guessing a good 99 percent of those are unvaccinated,” said Tuscarawas County Board of Health Nursing Director Amy Kaser.

This uptick is occurring when people are spending more time outside. As the fall approaches, there is concern that if we continue to have more cases, we will get more disease when people have to come inside.

Medical experts say getting vaccinated is going to be the key.

“We’ve had 180 vaccinations clinics since Dec. 23 and I don’t know if you can spread vaccine around as much as that. It’s been in people’s back yards and the message has been getting out,” Lorain County Health Director Mark Adams said.

“We are telling people to talk to your neighbors, talk to your family because that is really the trusted source that people are relying on as they’re deliberating on their decisions to get vaccinated,” Rush said.