COVID-19 and the 1918 flu pandemic: How similar are they?

(WJW) — A lot of comparisons have been made between Covid-19 and the 1918 Spanish or H1N1 flu pandemics.

Although the viruses are very different, experts say there are similarities and important lessons that can be learned just by visiting local cemeteries.

“It’s striking — the similarities between what happened in 1918 and now,” said Kathy Goss, President and CEO of historic Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland. “Forewarning for us to be mindful that we don’t really have a handle on this disease yet.”

FOX 8 was given an exclusive tour of an often overlooked section of the cemetery, where hundreds of 1918 pandemic victims were quickly buried side by side, and also saw a record book that’s more than 100 years old.

Most surprising of all are the dates of the deaths, which they say should be an eye opener for all of us today.

Dr. Mark Cameron, Associate Professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, says the majority of victims didn’t die in the spring when it started, rather when the second wave returned in the fall.

“And we can be assured that we will see this virus (Covid-19) come back,” said Dr. Cameron.

