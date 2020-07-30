MIAMI (AP) — Two residents of the Florida Keys have been jailed for failing to quarantine after testing positive for the new coronavirus.
Jail records show that 24-year-old Jose Interian and 26-year-old Yohana Gonzalez are facing charges of violating isolation rules for a quarantine and violating emergency management disaster preparedness rules.
They were arrested Wednesday in Key West.
They had been ordered by the health department to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, but neighbors said they were ignoring the order.
Investigators say someone videotaped the couple and gave it to Key West police.
Related video: Couple forced to wear ankle monitors to self-isolate after woman tests positive for COVID-19.
FOLLOW THE LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.com, BELOW:
- Stolen teddy bear with dying mother’s voice returned to daughter after Ryan Reynolds, others offer $15,000 reward
- Ohio pharmacy board backs down on banning hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
- Hot dogs come with mustard, what about beer?
- Couple jailed for refusing to quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, police say
- LIVE: Civil Rights icon John Lewis laid to rest; ‘We always knew he worked on the side of the angels’