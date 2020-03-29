1  of  5
Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Joe Diffie passed away on Sunday from complications of coronavirus, the singer’s publicist confirmed in a statement obtained by WKRN.

He was 61 years old.

In the statement, Diffie’s publicist said the family is asking for privacy at this time.

On Friday, Diffie revealed he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Diffie, a Tulsa native, had more than 20 Top 10 hits to his name and released 13 albums. He also wrote songs for Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina. The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner was known for his hits in the ’90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man.”

