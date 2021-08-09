Counting Crows concert in Youngstown postponed due to COVID within touring group

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 18: Adam Duritz of Counting Crows performs in concert at JBL Live at Pier 97 on August 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Counting Crows have postponed at least two shows due to a COVID case within the touring party.

The band made the announcement on their Facebook page.

They made the announcement Sunday, the same day as their scheduled show in Boston, which is also postponed.

The Youngstown audience had a little bit more of a heads up.

That show was scheduled for Tuesday.

“We’re working quickly to find new dates for these shows,” the band wrote on Facebook.

Tickets will be honored for the new dates, the post says.

The post says the entire band and crew have been vaccinated.