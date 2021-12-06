Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Ohio

(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 1 had reached 780,784 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Nov. 30, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Gallia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (78 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,629 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,483 (4,629 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 301 (90 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#49. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (1,387 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,627 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,947 (79,472 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (1,045 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

#48. Morgan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (38 total deaths)

— 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,624 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,482 (2,101 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (43 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

#47. Paulding County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (49 total deaths)

— 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,623 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,100 (3,193 total cases)

— 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 471 (88 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

#46. Fulton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (111 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,655 (7,016 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (190 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

#45. Wayne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (304 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,337 (15,432 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 315 (364 new cases, -13% change from previous week)l

#44. Brown County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (115 total deaths)

— 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,582 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,237 (7,052 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 325 (141 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#43. Huron County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (155 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,571 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,456 (9,588 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (204 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

#42. Williams County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (98 total deaths)

— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,561 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,135 (6,287 total cases)

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 531 (195 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

#41. Erie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (198 total deaths)

— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,728 (12,423 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 361 (268 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

#40. Highland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (117 total deaths)

— 19.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,326 (6,615 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (104 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#39. Knox County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (169 total deaths)

— 19.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,510 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,828 (8,618 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (148 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#38. Shelby County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (132 total deaths)

— 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,498 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,100 (7,337 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (146 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#37. Pike County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (76 total deaths)

— 20.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,474 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,527 (4,590 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (59 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

#36. Ashland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (147 total deaths)

— 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,659 (7,840 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 389 (208 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

#35. Richland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (336 total deaths)

— 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,441 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,992 (20,587 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 376 (455 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#34. Henry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (76 total deaths)

— 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,405 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,734 (4,249 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (102 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

#33. Coshocton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (103 total deaths)

— 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,403 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,169 (5,552 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (136 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#32. Vinton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (37 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,388 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,054 (1,839 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (43 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#31. Seneca County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (156 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,384 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,753 (8,692 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 424 (234 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

#30. Sandusky County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (166 total deaths)

— 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,373 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,496 (9,068 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 477 (279 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#29. Lawrence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (171 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,340 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,665 (10,504 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 271 (161 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

#28. Clark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (387 total deaths)

— 27.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,328 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,149 (21,653 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (379 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#27. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (78 total deaths)

— 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,325 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,060 (3,515 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (112 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

#26. Ross County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (223 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,309 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,983 (11,487 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 305 (234 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#25. Jackson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (96 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,265 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,656 (5,723 total cases)

— 22.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 312 (101 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

#24. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (194 total deaths)

— 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,254 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,054 (13,054 total cases)

— 39.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 356 (232 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

#23. Defiance County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (114 total deaths)

— 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,249 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,930 (7,210 total cases)

— 31.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (166 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

#22. Trumbull County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (611 total deaths)

— 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,174 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,468 (26,664 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (951 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

#21. Holmes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (137 total deaths)

— 37.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,157 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,960 (3,939 total cases)

— 37.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (64 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

#20. Allen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (320 total deaths)

— 37.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,147 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,116 (18,542 total cases)

— 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (502 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

#19. Hardin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (99 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,133 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,234 (4,778 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (113 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

#18. Stark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (1,170 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,129 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,189 (52,584 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 389 (1,441 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

#17. Van Wert County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (91 total deaths)

— 41.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,080 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,078 (4,546 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 527 (149 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#16. Columbiana County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (331 total deaths)

— 43.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,197 (16,502 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 463 (472 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

#15. Miami County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (348 total deaths)

— 43.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,051 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,919 (17,031 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (244 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

#14. Noble County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (47 total deaths)

— 43.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,047 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,003 (2,164 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (29 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

#13. Hocking County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (93 total deaths)

— 44.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #1,028 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,202 (4,014 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 364 (103 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#12. Wyandot County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (73 total deaths)

— 47.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #974 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,898 (3,679 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 344 (75 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

#11. Mahoning County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (769 total deaths)

— 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #964 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,347 (35,095 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (981 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

#10. Preble County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (139 total deaths)

— 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #941 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,095 (6,171 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (85 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

#9. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (225 total deaths)

— 51.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,485 (9,462 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 272 (178 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

#8. Belmont County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (231 total deaths)

— 52.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #903 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,311 (10,259 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (191 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

#7. Harrison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (52 total deaths)

— 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #900 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,637 (2,051 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 326 (49 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

#6. Darke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (179 total deaths)

— 54.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #868 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,180 (8,270 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (129 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#5. Putnam County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (120 total deaths)

— 55.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #836 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,982 (6,089 total cases)

— 24.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 455 (154 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

#4. Crawford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (150 total deaths)

— 59.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #796 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,068 (7,082 total cases)

— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (205 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#3. Tuscarawas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (357 total deaths)

— 70.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #613 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,313 (14,086 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 347 (319 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

#2. Adams County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (109 total deaths)

— 73.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #584 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,297 (4,514 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 343 (95 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

#1. Monroe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (60 total deaths)

— 93.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

— #380 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,977 (2,318 total cases)

— 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (36 new cases, +3% change from previous week)