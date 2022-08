(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022.

Here’s where your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in Ohio:

#50. Meigs County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (91 total deaths)

— 18.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,080 (5,287 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (45 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

#49. Pickaway County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (233 total deaths)

— 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,627 (19,073 total cases)

— 27.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (139 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

#48. Henry County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (108 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,783 (6,963 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (67 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

#47. Guernsey County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (156 total deaths)

— 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,297 (11,778 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (168 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

#46. Ross County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (308 total deaths)

— 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,402 (21,775 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 399 (306 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

#45. Noble County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (59 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,695 (3,562 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (65 new cases, +195% change from previous week)

#44. Clinton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (172 total deaths)

— 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,975 (11,321 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (94 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

#43. Ashland County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 413 (221 total deaths)

— 22.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,675 (13,197 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (150 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

#42. Sandusky County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (243 total deaths)

— 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.4 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,146 (15,300 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (157 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

#41. Auglaize County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (190 total deaths)

— 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,569 (12,587 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 237 (108 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

#40. Morgan County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (61 total deaths)

— 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,041 (3,633 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (18 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#39. Marion County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (274 total deaths)

— 25.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,620 (21,884 total cases)

— 30.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (191 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

#38. Holmes County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (185 total deaths)

— 25.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,222 (5,373 total cases)

— 52.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 48 (21 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#37. Seneca County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (234 total deaths)

— 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,043 (13,818 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 243 (134 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

#36. Fulton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (180 total deaths)

— 27.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,551 (11,185 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (77 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

#35. Brown County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (186 total deaths)

— 27.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,362 (12,318 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (143 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

#34. Highland County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (185 total deaths)

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,397 (11,825 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (161 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

#33. Richland County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (521 total deaths)

— 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,823 (34,920 total cases)

— 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (345 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

#32. Gallia County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (130 total deaths)

— 29.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,597 (8,849 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (110 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#31. Vinton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (57 total deaths)

— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,731 (3,236 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (39 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#30. Jackson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (142 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,364 (10,166 total cases)

— 22.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (109 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

#29. Clark County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (593 total deaths)

— 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,789 (38,601 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (410 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

#28. Hocking County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (125 total deaths)

— 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,171 (7,397 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (62 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

#27. Pike County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (123 total deaths)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,743 (8,538 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (141 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#26. Coshocton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (162 total deaths)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,224 (8,866 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (98 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

#25. Defiance County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (169 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,886 (11,002 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 357 (136 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

#24. Fayette County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (127 total deaths)

— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.0 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,742 (8,484 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (80 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

#23. Lawrence County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (266 total deaths)

— 33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,574 (20,559 total cases)

— 34.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 368 (219 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

#22. Williams County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (165 total deaths)

— 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,093 (9,941 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (137 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

#21. Ashtabula County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (439 total deaths)

— 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,984 (22,350 total cases)

— 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (158 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

#20. Miami County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (487 total deaths)

— 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,542 (28,397 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (247 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

#19. Stark County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 470 (1,741 total deaths)

— 39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (3 new deaths, -62% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,629 (87,570 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (604 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

#18. Allen County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 470 (481 total deaths)

— 39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,045 (29,728 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (225 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

#17. Putnam County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 470 (159 total deaths)

— 39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,305 (8,907 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (46 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

#16. Darke County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (242 total deaths)

— 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,498 (13,544 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (102 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#15. Belmont County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (320 total deaths)

— 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,713 (17,229 total cases)

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 187 (125 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

#14. Carroll County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (129 total deaths)

— 42.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,271 (5,725 total cases)

— 17.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (33 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

#13. Columbiana County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (490 total deaths)

— 43.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,136 (26,628 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (218 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#12. Wyandot County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 482 (105 total deaths)

— 43.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,888 (5,854 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (78 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

#11. Mahoning County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (1,109 total deaths)

— 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,976 (59,403 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (511 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

#10. Trumbull County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (961 total deaths)

— 44.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (7 new deaths, +75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,496 (46,515 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 231 (458 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

#9. Harrison County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (74 total deaths)

— 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,677 (3,561 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (27 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

#8. Preble County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (202 total deaths)

— 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,324 (10,353 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (101 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#7. Jefferson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (328 total deaths)

— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,339 (16,553 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (168 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

#6. Hardin County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 516 (162 total deaths)

— 53.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,508 (7,687 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (65 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

#5. Crawford County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (218 total deaths)

— 56.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,091 (12,486 total cases)

— 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 364 (151 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

#4. Van Wert County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (149 total deaths)

— 56.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,729 (7,275 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 223 (63 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

#3. Adams County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 552 (153 total deaths)

— 64.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,287 (7,835 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (91 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#2. Tuscarawas County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 559 (514 total deaths)

— 66.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,501 (22,538 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (188 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

#1. Monroe County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 593 (81 total deaths)

— 76.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,823 (3,799 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

New cases per 100k in the past week: 176 (24 new cases, -40% change from previous week)