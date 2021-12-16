(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 14 had reached 798,879 COVID-19-related deaths and 50.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Dec. 10, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Adams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 455 (126 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,951 (4,695 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (111 total deaths)

— 73.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.4% (8,987 fully vaccinated)

— 40.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#49. Fairfield County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 456 (719 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,012 (25,230 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (289 total deaths)

— 20.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (83,451 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#48. Preble County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 457 (187 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,728 (6,430 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (141 total deaths)

— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (16,454 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#47. Wood County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 457 (598 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,757 (20,613 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (250 total deaths)

— 17.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (75,811 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#46. Mahoning County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 458 (1,048 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,041 (36,683 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (790 total deaths)

— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (121,339 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#45. Ross County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 466 (357 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,647 (11,996 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (226 total deaths)

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (36,223 fully vaccinated)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (36,223 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#44. Jackson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (153 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,329 (5,941 total cases)

— 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (98 total deaths)

— 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (14,157 fully vaccinated)

— 19.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#43. Morrow County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 476 (168 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,059 (5,320 total cases)

— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (65 total deaths)

— 20.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (13,773 fully vaccinated)

— 27.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#42. Summit County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 479 (2,591 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,702 (74,131 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (1,220 total deaths)

— 2.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (316,390 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#41. Hocking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 481 (136 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,885 (4,207 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (93 total deaths)

— 42.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (12,772 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#40. Logan County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 484 (221 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,756 (7,196 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (112 total deaths)

— 6.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (18,248 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#39. Miami County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 484 (518 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,557 (17,714 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (352 total deaths)

— 42.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (47,703 fully vaccinated)

— 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#38. Shelby County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 488 (237 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,839 (7,696 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (135 total deaths)

— 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (16,413 fully vaccinated)

— 37.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#37. Brown County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 495 (215 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,923 (7,350 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (116 total deaths)

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (16,507 fully vaccinated)

— 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#36. Fayette County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 512 (146 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,763 (5,067 total cases)

— 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (72 total deaths)

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (11,591 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#35. Stark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 513 (1,902 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,952 (55,414 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (1,192 total deaths)

— 39.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (187,744 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#34. Huron County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 517 (301 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,276 (10,066 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (160 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (25,986 fully vaccinated)

— 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#33. Putnam County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (177 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,892 (6,397 total cases)

— 25.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (122 total deaths)

— 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (15,418 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#32. Muskingum County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 524 (452 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,829 (17,096 total cases)

— 31.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (210 total deaths)

— 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (39,154 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#31. Paulding County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 525 (98 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,866 (3,336 total cases)

— 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (51 total deaths)

— 18.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (7,442 fully vaccinated)

— 26.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#30. Morgan County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 531 (77 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,364 (2,229 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (39 total deaths)

— 16.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (5,711 fully vaccinated)

— 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#29. Portage County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (864 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,530 (21,981 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (285 total deaths)

— 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (86,685 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#28. Cuyahoga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (6,566 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,049 (173,515 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (2,667 total deaths)

— 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (739,104 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#27. Columbiana County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (543 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,018 (17,338 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (336 total deaths)

— 42.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (46,885 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#26. Hancock County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 534 (405 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,641 (11,853 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (176 total deaths)

— 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (36,099 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#25. Ashland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 535 (286 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,410 (8,242 total cases)

— 2.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (152 total deaths)

— 22.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (21,663 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#24. Lake County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 558 (1,284 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,516 (33,408 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (506 total deaths)

— 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (140,709 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#23. Defiance County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 559 (213 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,807 (7,544 total cases)

— 31.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (117 total deaths)

— 32.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (17,558 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#22. Seneca County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 562 (310 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,606 (9,163 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (161 total deaths)

— 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (25,163 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#21. Clark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 568 (762 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,961 (22,742 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (391 total deaths)

— 26.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (64,760 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#20. Richland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 571 (692 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,861 (21,639 total cases)

— 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (345 total deaths)

— 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (49,639 fully vaccinated)

— 24.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#19. Sandusky County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 576 (337 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,421 (9,609 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (167 total deaths)

— 23.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (29,055 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#18. Trumbull County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 580 (1,149 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,284 (28,279 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (623 total deaths)

— 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (101,834 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#17. Wyandot County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 583 (127 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,803 (3,876 total cases)

— 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (75 total deaths)

— 48.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (9,728 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#16. Williams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 583 (214 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,165 (6,665 total cases)

— 20.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (101 total deaths)

— 19.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (15,403 fully vaccinated)

— 22.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#15. Fulton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 584 (246 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,597 (7,413 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (114 total deaths)

— 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (20,815 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#14. Henry County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (159 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,596 (4,482 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (80 total deaths)

— 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (13,697 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#13. Erie County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 595 (442 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,564 (13,044 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (207 total deaths)

— 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (41,341 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#12. Auglaize County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 596 (272 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,893 (8,169 total cases)

— 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (120 total deaths)

— 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (16,919 fully vaccinated)

— 31.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#11. Medina County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 597 (1,073 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,964 (26,898 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (356 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (107,198 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#10. Tuscarawas County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 599 (551 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,176 (14,880 total cases)

— 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (367 total deaths)

— 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (38,151 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#9. Allen County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 605 (619 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,041 (19,489 total cases)

— 26.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (327 total deaths)

— 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (41,268 fully vaccinated)

— 25.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#8. Lorain County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 612 (1,897 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,134 (43,792 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (650 total deaths)

— 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (182,236 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#7. Harrison County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 645 (97 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,668 (2,206 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (54 total deaths)

— 55.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (6,092 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#6. Marion County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 650 (423 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,005 (13,673 total cases)

— 39.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (198 total deaths)

— 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (29,273 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#5. Guernsey County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 664 (258 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,449 (7,172 total cases)

— 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (88 total deaths)

— 2.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (16,258 fully vaccinated)

— 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#4. Carroll County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 676 (182 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,197 (3,821 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (78 total deaths)

— 25.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (11,050 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#3. Hardin County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (213 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,171 (5,072 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (104 total deaths)

— 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.8% (11,215 fully vaccinated)

— 33.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#2. Crawford County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 713 (296 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,145 (7,529 total cases)

— 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (152 total deaths)

— 58.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (17,538 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#1. Ashtabula County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 736 (716 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,712 (13,334 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (240 total deaths)

— 6.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (47,391 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio