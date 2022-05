(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 11 reached 998,305 COVID-19-related deaths and 82.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 10, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Montgomery County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 58 (308 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,004 (127,624 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (2,018 total deaths)

— 15.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (301,068 fully vaccinated)

#49. Wayne County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (72 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,126 (23,288 total cases)

— 13.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (438 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (52,952 fully vaccinated)

#48. Ashland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 62 (33 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,551 (12,061 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (218 total deaths)

— 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (23,200 fully vaccinated)

#47. Jefferson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (41 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,684 (14,818 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (321 total deaths)

— 49.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (32,930 fully vaccinated)

#46. Henry County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (17 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,943 (6,466 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (106 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (14,619 fully vaccinated)

#45. Defiance County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (24 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,920 (10,253 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (164 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (18,748 fully vaccinated)

#44. Fayette County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (18 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,422 (7,822 total cases)

— 18.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (121 total deaths)

— 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (12,456 fully vaccinated)

#43. Muskingum County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 63 (54 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,477 (25,414 total cases)

— 27.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (294 total deaths)

— 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (41,928 fully vaccinated)

#42. Paulding County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (12 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,796 (4,630 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (74 total deaths)

— 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (7,907 fully vaccinated)

#41. Morrow County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (23 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,107 (7,810 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (103 total deaths)

— 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (14,729 fully vaccinated)

#40. Williams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (24 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,678 (9,055 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (164 total deaths)

— 35.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (16,502 fully vaccinated)

#39. Stark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (245 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,689 (80,382 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (1,716 total deaths)

— 40.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (203,255 fully vaccinated)

#38. Mahoning County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 66 (152 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,523 (53,793 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 476 (1,089 total deaths)

— 44.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (130,973 fully vaccinated)

#37. Highland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (29 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,684 (10,654 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (184 total deaths)

— 29.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (16,398 fully vaccinated)

#36. Clinton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (28 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,719 (10,374 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (167 total deaths)

— 21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (20,620 fully vaccinated)

#35. Ross County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (51 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,267 (19,371 total cases)

— 9.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (300 total deaths)

— 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (38,839 fully vaccinated)

#34. Lawrence County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 67 (40 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,268 (17,998 total cases)

— 30.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (253 total deaths)

— 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (29,577 fully vaccinated)

#33. Hardin County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (22 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,704 (7,121 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (158 total deaths)

— 53.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (12,169 fully vaccinated)

#32. Gallia County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (21 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,199 (7,534 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (126 total deaths)

— 28.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (14,012 fully vaccinated)

#31. Harrison County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 73 (11 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,622 (3,252 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (74 total deaths)

— 49.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (6,477 fully vaccinated)

#30. Jackson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 74 (24 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,659 (8,965 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (141 total deaths)

— 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (15,370 fully vaccinated)

#29. Champaign County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (30 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,603 (8,789 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (147 total deaths)

— 14.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (17,819 fully vaccinated)

#28. Clermont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (159 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,065 (51,741 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (560 total deaths)

— 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (117,567 fully vaccinated)

#27. Greene County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 78 (131 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,402 (37,845 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (512 total deaths)

— 7.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (106,690 fully vaccinated)

#26. Wood County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 80 (104 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,349 (31,852 total cases)

— 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (355 total deaths)

— 17.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (81,073 fully vaccinated)

#25. Meigs County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (19 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,374 (4,667 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (88 total deaths)

— 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (10,766 fully vaccinated)

#24. Licking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (147 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,781 (42,060 total cases)

— 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (475 total deaths)

— 18.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (97,070 fully vaccinated)

#23. Columbiana County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (85 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,107 (24,561 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (486 total deaths)

— 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (50,333 fully vaccinated)

#22. Butler County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (318 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,426 (93,585 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (1,153 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (218,344 fully vaccinated)

#21. Fulton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (36 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,678 (10,396 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (180 total deaths)

— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (22,173 fully vaccinated)

#20. Fairfield County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 87 (137 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,669 (38,872 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (430 total deaths)

— 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (90,909 fully vaccinated)

#19. Hamilton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (784 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,246 (190,031 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (2,066 total deaths)

— 23.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (515,147 fully vaccinated)

#18. Erie County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 96 (71 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,420 (19,621 total cases)

— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (267 total deaths)

— 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (44,097 fully vaccinated)

#17. Warren County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (228 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,826 (58,242 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (584 total deaths)

— 24.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (150,497 fully vaccinated)

#16. Pickaway County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (57 new cases, +128% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,162 (17,632 total cases)

— 30.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (230 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (29,664 fully vaccinated)

#15. Geauga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (93 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,403 (16,298 total cases)

— 24.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (264 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (57,579 fully vaccinated)

#14. Marion County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (67 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,719 (19,996 total cases)

— 32.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (268 total deaths)

— 25.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (31,453 fully vaccinated)

#13. Lake County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (251 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,583 (49,672 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (737 total deaths)

— 2.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (151,015 fully vaccinated)

#12. Medina County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (207 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,535 (40,505 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (507 total deaths)

— 14.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (115,302 fully vaccinated)

#11. Ottawa County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (48 new cases, +129% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,101 (8,551 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (138 total deaths)

— 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (25,008 fully vaccinated)

#10. Franklin County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (1,590 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,291 (293,524 total cases)

— 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (2,607 total deaths)

— 39.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (849,679 fully vaccinated)

#9. Athens County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (81 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,608 (14,769 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (142 total deaths)

— 34.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (33,636 fully vaccinated)

#8. Lorain County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (407 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,841 (67,672 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (980 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (197,703 fully vaccinated)

#7. Summit County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (725 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,078 (114,036 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (1,708 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (343,442 fully vaccinated)

#6. Cuyahoga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (1,687 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,172 (273,845 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (3,783 total deaths)

— 7.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (804,834 fully vaccinated)

#5. Delaware County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (292 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,561 (45,100 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (272 total deaths)

— 60.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (157,402 fully vaccinated)

#4. Lucas County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (622 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,955 (102,610 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (1,417 total deaths)

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (249,273 fully vaccinated)

#3. Union County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (86 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,824 (15,823 total cases)

— 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (102 total deaths)

— 47.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (36,875 fully vaccinated)

#2. Portage County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (240 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,348 (34,683 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (450 total deaths)

— 15.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (93,347 fully vaccinated)

#1. Ashtabula County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (164 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,788 (20,214 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (430 total deaths)

— 34.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (51,474 fully vaccinated)