(WJW) — Congressman Tim Ryan said on Monday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The 48-year-old, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 13th District has mild symptoms, according to a tweet:

Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I’m currently experiencing mild symptoms, I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine — and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse. (1/3) — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) September 20, 2021

He says he’s thankful to Mercy Health who treated him and also to healthcare workers across Ohio who are fighting COVID on the frontlines everyday.

Finally, I'd like to extend my deepest thanks to Mercy Health who treated me and healthcare workers across Ohio who are fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines every day. You are the true heroes of this pandemic. (3/3) — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) September 20, 2021