Costco will require customers to wear masks starting next week

(WJW) – Costco is taking more steps to protect employees and customers from the spread of COVID-19.
The company announced Wednesday, it will require customers to wear masks starting May 4.
The policy, like CDC guidelines, does not apply to children under the age of 2 or people whose medical needs would not make wearing a face covering possible.
The company asks that people maintain social distancing practices as well.
Costco has also implemented changes for the number of people allowed in-store and started senior shopping hours as well.
