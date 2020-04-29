Costco will require customers to wear masks starting next week

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for more on first responders priority access at Costco.

(WJW) – Costco is taking more steps to protect employees and customers from the spread of COVID-19.

The company announced Wednesday, it will require customers to wear masks starting May 4.

The policy, like CDC guidelines, does not apply to children under the age of 2 or people whose medical needs would not make wearing a face covering possible.

The company asks that people maintain social distancing practices as well.

Costco has also implemented changes for the number of people allowed in-store and started senior shopping hours as well.

