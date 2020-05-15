Costco loosening restrictions as states begin to reopen in wake of coronavirus pandemic

*Watch our report above to see the latest changes in effect for Ohio*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Costco has announced plans to loosen some of its restrictions as states begin to reopen in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the company’s latest update, most warehouses and gas stations have returned to regular operating hours.

There are no longer limits on how many shoppers can enter with a membership card. However, exceptions remain in place for Kentucky and Puerto Rico.

Special hours will still be designated for seniors, those with disabilities and health care workers and first responders.

“Healthcare workers (which includes pharmacists and all hospital employees with a hospital ID) and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse,” Costco explained.

Face coverings are also required for all customers besides children under the age of two and individuals who can’t wear one due to a medical condition.

“The use of a face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises,” the company noted.

In addition, there are some product limitations on items like meat and other essential supplies. Customers can begin using reusable shopping bags again.

The food courts are back open as well but with a limited menu and for takeout only.

Read more about the changes, here.

