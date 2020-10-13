Coshocton County Board of Elections takes new safety precautions after worker tests positive for coronavirus

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Coshocton County Board of Elections says one of its temporary workers tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The employee reported that they were being tested on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The Coshocton Board of Health was notified, the elections office says.

The employee had limited contact with the public and was not working in the early voter center, according to the board.

“The Board of Elections has and will continue to work closely with local health officials to make sure all proper safety procedures are in place to keep the public and staff safe,” said Director Stephanie Slifko. “The health, safety, and security of our voters during the election is our number one priority, and we will continue to work with the experts to keep a safe and sanitary environment in our Early Vote Center and on Election Day.”

The press release states the board office, early voting room, and the hallways of the government building were cleaned and sanitized.

Poll workers are required to wear masks and are not to report to work if they aren’t feeling well. Poll workers frequently disinfect any surfaces and items that are touched by election officials or voters.

The Coshocton County Board of Elections is open this week from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.