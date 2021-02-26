Coronavirus vaccines stolen and given to children, health officials say

This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine in Belgium. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top health officials have revealed the state has requested federal law enforcement to investigate alleged theft of coronavirus vaccine doses in the state’s most populous county.

In a Friday news conference, health official also said a volunteer improperly vaccinated two children despite the shot not being cleared for young minors.

The details come after the state previously announced that roughly 2,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been wasted in Shelby County over the past month due to miscommunication and insufficient record-keeping inside the local health department.

The county had also built up nearly 30,000 excessive vaccine doses in its inventory.

