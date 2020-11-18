Coronavirus vaccine: Who will receive it first and how it will be distributed in Ohio

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a Northeast Ohio man who is participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – While there is still no vaccine for COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health has developed its plan for how it will be distributed, once it is approved.

ODH has identified ten locations that will receive the vaccine and administer it.

Here’s who will receive it first:

High-risk health care workers

First responders

Employees at long-term care facilities, nursing homes, congregate-care facilities

In Northeast Ohio, Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth Medical Center, and Aultman Hospital will receive and administer the vaccine.

According to ODH, the sites were chosen based on geography, population, and access to ultra-cold storage capacity.

ODH says other locations will receive shipments of the vaccine following “final approval.”

