Coronavirus vaccine arrives in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio saw its first coronavirus vaccines administered in the state Monday.

Tuesday, the first vaccines in Northeast Ohio will arrive at Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth Medical Center.

Shortly after, the first inoculations will be given.

Each facility is expected to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine was given to six people at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center Monday.

“It starts the process of the end. We know the end is a long way off, but the end now is in sight,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said as the first vaccines arrived.

The 7-day rolling average for the coronavirus positivity rate in Ohio is 15.2%, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

5,157 people in Ohio are currently being treated for coronavirus at the state’s hospitals.