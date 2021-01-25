Coronavirus vaccinations available for 75 and up in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – People who are 75 and up in Ohio or who have severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

It’s the second group of Phase 1B, a plan laid out in the Coronavirus Vaccination Program to eventually get everyone covered who wants a vaccine.

The rollout has been slow.

At this time last week when vaccinations opened for 80 and up, just over 435,000 people had received the vaccine in the state.

That number is now 607,893 or 5.2% of Ohio’s population.

Ohio receives only a limited number of vaccines every week.

Only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved by the FDA at this time.

Those limited vaccines are then distributed around the state to local health departments and hospitals.

What today’s date of January 25 marks for many in the approved group is an opportunity to sign up for an appointment to receive a vaccine.

Every week an additional group becomes eligible to receive the vaccine in Ohio.

However, the state does not have enough vaccines to inoculate each group in a week. The date simply marks the beginning of the eligibility period.

Here’s the calendar for eligibility:

Feb. 1, 2021 – Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

Feb. 8, 2021 – Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

Feb. 15, 2021 – Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions including cerebral palsy; spina bifida; severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year; severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year; inherited metabolic disorders including phenylketonuria; severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly, and microcephaly; severe genetic disorders including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscular dystrophy; severe lung disease, including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year, and cystic fibrosis; sickle cell anemia; and alpha and beta thalassemia; and solid organ transplant patients. The State reports additional guidance is forthcoming regarding those individuals who will become eligible Feb. 15.

Vaccine recipients must be age 16 or older to be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and age 18 or older to be eligible for the Moderna vaccine.

Where can you get a vaccine?

FOX 8 has put together a list of providers and contacts so you can call and sign up for an appointment.