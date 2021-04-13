Coronavirus vaccination required to attend Buffalo Bills games, officials say

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, fans watch during the second half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y The Buffalo Bills’ home has a new name: Highmark Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The newly rebranded health insurer, Highmark BlueCross, BlueShield of Western New York, has purchased the naming rights for what was simply known as Bills Stadium last season. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WJW) — Officials are requiring that all fans and staff members be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend Buffalo Bills games this fall.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced during a press conference Tuesday that officials want fans to return to Highmark Stadium. However, he says in order to do that there must be a vaccination requirement.

“I want to see that stadium full. I know the Bills want to see that stadium full. We want to return fans back to the stadium,” said Poloncarz. “Our plan is that unless you are vaccinated you will not have entry to the stadium. It is easy. It is safe.”

Poloncarz says that county leaders want to see 70,000+ people attending games and that “you can be one of those people by getting vaccinated.”

He adds that there is no need to do mass coronavirus testing to buy tickets for games.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says all fans will need to be vaccinated to attend Buffalo #Bills games this season.



"No Vaccine = No Entry" per his slide. He says he has talked to the Bills about this. pic.twitter.com/VquVPkTJxK — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) April 13, 2021

Poloncarz says attendees can download the New York State “Excelsior Pass” app which allows residents to show that they have been fully vaccinated. The app reportedly features a QR code that will be scanned and used to allow access to the venue.

“We want to ensure that if you want to go to a Bills game you can buy and ticket and you can enter by showing that you are vaccinated,” he said.

Erie County officials say the same policy will be required for entry into KeyBank Center for Buffalo Sabres games.

“Our goal is to have a 100% full house for the Bills and the Sabres starting in the fall and that’s ensuring everybody who enters that facility — the fans, the staff — are fully vaccinated,” Poloncarz said.

Those with questions about the vaccination policies are encouraged to reach out to the teams or Erie County officials for more information.