Coronavirus testing ordered at all Ohio residential care facilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Interim Ohio Department of Health Director Lance Himes signed an order on Friday mandating coronavirus testing at all residential care facilities in the state.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced plans for the order during his news conference on Thursday. It goes into effect on Aug. 24.

“The action is taken to protect residential care facility residents and staff during this unprecedented pandemic,” the order said.

In May, the Ohio National Guard began COVID-19 testing at nursing homes across the state. Nursing homes, prisons and other congregate living settings have been hit hard by the virus.

