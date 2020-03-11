Coronavirus testing: How the process works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- With four confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Ohio and 24 people awaiting test results, a lot of people have questions about how to get tested and what the process involves.

Health officials say testing recommendations are still limited to those at high risk from a travel history or exposure to someone who has tested positive.

The state has said the elderly, those who have preexisting health conditions or are immunocompromised and health care workers are being prioritized for testing.

"A million tests are in the field; every state lab in America can do a coronavirus test," Vice President Mike Pence told reporters on Tuesday.

Ohio and other states have protocols in place. "It's very important that individuals who have symptoms of the flu and upper respiratory tract infection, fever, muscle aches cough call their physicians. That's important because a series of screening questions will be asked," said University Hospitals Chief Clinical and Scientific Officer Dr. Daniel Simon.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan held an informational news conference on Wednesday morning. "If you are very ill and you meet the CDC guidance for being tested then you will work with a clinician or work with the health department and the state health department and we will arrange a shipment of samples directly to the state health department."

He says the state testing turnaround time is roughly 24 hours and they are limited at this time to testing about three to four hundred people. "We would've like to have more testing certainly."

Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health estimated that number is growing due to the fact that fewer samples are now needed from one person.

Vice President Pence announced Tuesday that more are coming. "At the end of this week, another 4 million tests will be distributed."

Those who are less ill or less at risk will most likely be tested by two national private labs at the direction of a doctor.

One of the labs, Quest Diagnostics, released the following information to FOX 8 News:

"On March 9, 2020, Quest Diagnostics introduced a new COVID-19 lab-developed test. Providers anywhere in the U.S. are now able to order the new test service. We are also scaling capacity now with the aim to validate and perform testing at other Quest Diagnostics high-complexity laboratories serving the United States. We expect to be able to perform tens of thousands of tests a week within the next six weeks."

That turnaround time is roughly three to five days, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

The patient will likely be sent to a hospital that is contacted in advance to collect samples. "A mask is immediately placed on the patient, and a special N-95 respirator mask is placed on the caregiver and that patient is immediately escorted to a negative pressure room for isolation," said Simon.

He says that will help prevent the spread of the virus as hospitals work to accommodate for more potential coronavirus patients.

"Swabbing the back of the throat, swabbing deep into the nose can aerosolize droplets and that recommendation is you need enhanced protection."

Health officials say some hospitals in the state have started swabbing patients in their car to keep them from coming into contact with others in the building.

As testing increases, state health officials anticipate more positive results to come. "If you begin to test, seek and ye shall find. there will be evidence of cases and I anticipate in the coming days that we'll continue to see more cases in Ohio," said Allan.

This past weekend, the state announced some state hospitals should be able to run test themselves within about two weeks.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.