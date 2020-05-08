Coronavirus testing gets a big boost for Cuyahoga County; here’s who will get them

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – From the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there were issues with tests.

To date, about 1.4% of Ohio’s population has been tested for COVID-19.

At the Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) weekly press conferences, every week they said they didn’t have the tests they needed.

They show a weekly number in the hundreds for probable coronavirus cases – people who can’t get tests who are sick and have had confirmed exposure to COVID-19.

We’re learning more now about what some of the issues were delaying those tests.

CCBH Director Dr. Heidi Gullett said they hit road blocks at every step.

They didn’t have enough swabs, they didn’t have enough tubes, they didn’t have enough liquid for the tubes and they didn’t have enough reagant.

Now millions coming from Cuyahoga County will help increase their ability to reach people who are most vulnerable to coronavirus.

That will get them 30,000 tests.

There are guidelines from the State of Ohio on who can be tested.

Here is how that is outlined:

Priority One

People with symptoms who are hospitalized or healthcare workers

Priority Two

People who have symptoms who are over 65, nursing home residents, living with underlying conditions, first responders

Nursing home staff who have had direct exposure, whether or not they have symptoms

Priority Three

People with or without symptoms who are recommended for a test by their healthcare provider while undergoing medical procedures

“Testing is how we will unlock the coronavirus puzzle,” County Executive Armond Budish said in a press conference announcing the funding.