Coronavirus recovery: Joe’s Deli owner ‘home and doing well’

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — More than a month after testing positive for the coronavirus, Joe’s Deli owner Joe Kanaan, 72, is out of the hospital.

In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Sunday night, the Kanaan family wrote, “It is with a joyful heart that we share the good news that Joe is home and doing well!”

“We want to thank each and every one of you who prayed for him during his hospitalization and recovery from COVID-19,” the post continued. “We have truly experienced the power of prayer over these past few weeks.”

The post included a picture of Joe with his wife, Jeanette, holding a sign that reads “Thank you, Cleveland Clinic caregivers.”

“There are so many selfless Cleveland Clinic caregivers who did so much for Joe and we are forever grateful to them,” the Facebook post said. “We will continue to pray for their safety and wisdom as they lovingly care for each patient.”

In the post, Joe said, “Thank God I’m here. Thank God I’m OK. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and everyone who helped save my life.”

Shortly after Kanaan was diagnosed and hospitalized with the illness in late March, the restaurant decided to close. It had been offering take-out only.

In Sunday’s post, the Kanaans said they “look forward to serving you again very soon.” A date for the reopening of the restaurant was not given.

As of early Monday, the post had hundreds of comments wishing the family well. It had been shared more than 400 times.

FOX 8's Kenny Crumpton spent a morning at Joe's Deli back in March just ahead of St. Patrick's Day and a couple of week's before Joe's diagnosis.