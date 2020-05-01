Coronavirus recoveries: 465 people recover from COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County

Watch the video above for more from ODH Director Dr. Acton on rising death toll in Ohio.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Friday we’ll get a better picture of the coronavirus impact in Cuyahoga County when the Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) releases its demographic and zip code data for Cuyahoga County.

The press conference is scheduled for Friday at 8:45 a.m.

We’ll stream and blog it for you live on FOX8.com.

According to CCBH, 465 people in Cuyahoga County have been cleared after being infected with coronavirus.

CCBH reports separately from the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

CCBH reports 83 coronavirus deaths.

Cleveland reports 33 fatalities.

There are 1,211 confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County and 432 probable.

Dr. Heidi Gullett, CCBH Medical Director, says that probable number is people who have symptoms, have had direct exposure, and still can’t get tested.

That number has increased since Tuesday’s CCBH press conference, indicating that the increased testing Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said was on the way has not happened yet in Cuyahoga County.

CCBH reports 80 new coronavirus cases and 8 new deaths.