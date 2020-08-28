Coronavirus plans released for Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, and Brandywine ski resorts

Editor’s Note: The video above shows previous coverage on the resorts’ openings.

(WJW) – Vail Resorts, which operates Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, and Brandywine ski resorts in Northeast Ohio, has released its coronavirus response plans and the opening dates.

All three will be open from Saturday, December 19 to Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Key changes this season include:

Face coverings required to get on the mountain, in lift lines, gondolas, and all parts of resort operations

Only related parties will be seated together on lifts and gondolas to maintain social distancing

Mountain access reservation system

Lift ticket limits

“We are fortunate that our core experience of skiing and riding takes place outdoors, across huge mountains, offering fresh air and wide-open spaces for our guests,” Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz said in a statement.

“We do not want to be caught off guard or find ourselves needing to make reactionary changes. Striving for consistency will provide our guests, employees and communities with as much predictability as possible this season, which we believe is worth the extra effort.”