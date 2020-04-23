Coronavirus pandemic leads to cancellation of Canton Memorial Day parade

A row of American flags on the side of a road honoring fallen soldiers in a cemetery on Memorial Day courtesy: Getty

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Canton announced Thursday the cancellation of the city’s traditional Memorial Day parade, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to cancel the parade, which was scheduled for Memorial Day — Monday, May 25 — was made “out of health concerns for our veterans and residents, and is consistent with public health concerns over holding large attendance events.”

Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei said in a press release, “We are of course disappointed. This is a traditional first week of summer event which memorializes the many Americans who have given their lives in defense of our country. We ask all to remember their sacrifice on Memorial Day.”

The City of Canton offered the following ways you can still participate to honor fallen military members:

• The American flag should be hung at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day, then raised to

the top of the staff.

• All Americans are encouraged to pause for a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m.

local time.

• Americans may visit cemeteries and memorials that are open to the public. Please

remember to continue to practice personal safety.

• Wear a red poppy in remembrance of those fallen in war—a tradition that began with a

World War I poem titled “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae.

Canton said it will display 1,100 national, state and city flags throughout Canton on light poles.

On Wednesday, Perry announced the cancellation of its Memorial Day parade and ceremonies.

More on that in the video, below.

Get continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic throughout Ohio and the world, here.