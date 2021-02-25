Coronavirus numbers: Cleveland notified of 66 more confirmed cases

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on coronavirus spread here in Ohio.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 66 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to officials, this brings the total to 25,040 cases and 324 fatalities.

The ages of those affected range from under 10 years old to their 80s.

Courtesy of Cleveland Department of Public Health

In the last 24 hours, 2,409 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths, 163 hospitalizations and 21 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.

There have been 962,404 total reported cases and 17,125 fatalities in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 901,025 have recovered.

DeWine said hospitalizations continue to decrease in Ohio, especially in those 80 and older. There is also a decline in cases in nursing home residents.