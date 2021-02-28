Coronavirus numbers: Cleveland notified of 39 more confirmed cases

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 25,146 reported cases in Cleveland.

As of today, there have been 967,422 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 17,297 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 10 all the way to their 70s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Also, the Ohio Investigative Unit cited multiple Northeast Ohio establishments this weekend for violating COVID-19 health orders: