Coronavirus numbers: Cleveland notified of 37 more confirmed cases

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 25,111 reported cases in Cleveland.

As of today, there have been 966,154 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 17,237 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those in their 20s all the way to their 70s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

It’s been one year since Gov. Mike DeWine first briefed residents about the potential threat of coronavirus here in Ohio.