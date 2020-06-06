Coronavirus numbers: 38,111 cases, 2,370 deaths

1  of  5
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There were 38,111 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,370 total deaths.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 6,460 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 49 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 6,406
  • Cuyahoga: 4,827
  • Hamilton: 2,831
  • Marion: 2,689
  • Lucas: 2,340

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 297
  • Lucas: 265
  • Cuyahoga: 265
  • Mahoning: 194
  • Summit: 183

Yesterday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that casinos and amusement parks could reopen in two weeks (as seen in the video above), after being closed due to the coronavirus.

On June 10, the following entertainment venues can also reopen if they follow the Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines and other additional guidance:

  • Aquariums
  • Art galleries
  • Country clubs
  • Ice skating rinks
  • Indoor family entertainment centers
  • Indoor sports facilities
  • Laser tag facilities
  • Movie theaters (indoor)
  • Museums
  • Playgrounds (outdoor)
  • Public recreation centers
  • Roller skating rinks
  • Social clubs
  • Trampoline parks
  • Zoos

