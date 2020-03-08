Coronavirus latest: More than 400 cases of virus across US; 0 in Ohio

Coronavirus Updates: March 8, 2020

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There were at least 449 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States and 19 deaths across 32 states and the District of Columbia as of Sunday morning.

This data includes 379 people who were diagnosed within the US public health system, 46 people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 21 from the Grand Princess cruise ship and three individuals from China.

There are no confirmed cases in the state of Ohio. However, the state has 5 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) awaiting test results. A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) said they are all separate cases.

While there are still no confirmed cases in the state, ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton said Saturday that it is just a matter of time until Ohio sees one.

The state announced a "three-pronged" plan going forward:

First, they will prioritize the elderly, people who have preexisting health conditions, those who are immunocompromised and healthcare professionals on the "front line."

Second, the general public should be connecting with their primary care physician if they are showing symptoms. Tests will only be conducted with the primary care physician's consent.

Third, 'community spread' will be monitored. All test results will be sent directly to ODH.

On Saturday, health officials in Ohio also announced that they now have the capability to test for the new strain of coronavirus.

Acton, along with Governor Mike DeWine, said there are a limited number of people that can be tested by the state at this time (about 300-400). She said Ohio is in line to receive more kits when available. Along with ODH, two private labs, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, are also capable of testing. Some hospitals will begin to start testing within approximately two weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports, as of Sunday morning, there are more than 105,000 cases of coronavirus globally, with more than 3,500 deaths worldwide.

Map based on state departments of health as of March 8. Coronavirus Cases by StateMap based on state departments of health as of March 8.

While the coronavirus risk to Ohioans currently remains low, ODH says it is important to follow the below-mentioned precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

You can continue to educate yourself on the virus through reputable sources, such as the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the Ohio Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FOX 8 will also have all the latest coronavirus information on-air, online and on our FOX 8 News app.

