Coronavirus latest: 332 confirmed cases in the US; Organizations taking preventative measures

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The World Health Organization (WHO) reports there are more than 101,000 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world with more than 3,400 deaths worldwide.

The coronavirus is now being blamed for 17 deaths in the United States, with two in Florida on Friday.

There are 332 confirmed cases in the US. There are no confirmed cases in the state of Ohio.

Map based on state departments of health as of March 7. Coronavirus Cases by StateMap based on state departments of health as of March 7.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation provides federal public health agencies with money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments and helps state and local governments prepare and respond to the threat. The rapid spread of the virus has rocked financial markets, interrupted travel and threatens to affect everyday life in the United States.

The Grand Princess cruise, which is in quarantine off the coast of California, has 21 cases. 19 of the patients are crew-members.

Meanwhile, Facebook is banning ads for face masks to prevent shortages for medical professionals and to keep people from hoarding them or re-selling them.

Costco is temporarily suspending its practice of handing out samples amid coronavirus fears.

The NBA is telling teams to make plans for games "without fans," saying games could be played with just "essential staff."

The Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus is not allowing spectators, per order from Governor Mike DeWine.

Games without fans could trickle down to other sporting events, including those in Northeast Ohio, like the upcoming MAC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, which will be held in Cleveland.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host the MAC Tournament, which will include Akron and Kent State, starting Wednesday. The arena will also host a POD for The Big Dance. The MAC Commissioner told FOX 8they are in constant contact with the CDC and health professionals, about how to proceed.

The Ohio Department of Health has also established a new hotline to answer questions about the coronavirus.

The call center is staffed with licensed nurses and infectious disease experts. These medical professionals will be tasked with answering questions and providing accurate information about the coronavirus, the risk to the public and Ohio's response to the illness.

The health department hopes increased awareness about preventing the spread of contagious diseases, like COVID-19, will also help stop the spread of other illnesses such as influenza. The flu remains the most prevalent health concern in Cuyahoga County with three deaths this week and 19 this year.

The call center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can reach call center staff at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

New details on virus impact

CDC encourages older people and people with severe chronic medical conditions to "stay at home as much as possible."

WHO reports health workers worldwide are at risk due to a shortage of personal protective equipment because of rising demand, panic buying and hoarding

WHO has asked governments and companies to boost production by 40%

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports the immediate health risk to most Americans is low

NIH reports widespread transmission of the virus in the U.S. is likely

Washington, Florida, California and Hawaii have declared public health emergencies

Coronavirus impact in Ohio

Ohio held a coronavirus summit to prepare for potential cases of the virus locally

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined 38 governors in sending a letter to Congressional leaders in support of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, urging the Senate to pass it quickly

Businesses in Cleveland's Asiatown say they've seen up to a 50% decrease in customers since outbreak

Summa Health has opened a call center to field questions about the virus

Local election boards are evaluating options for potential changes at polling locations for Ohio's primary

You can continue to educate yourself on the virus through reputable sources, such as the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the Ohio Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

