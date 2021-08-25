Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 4,600 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 25, a total of 1,192,478(+4,600) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 64,853(+225) hospitalizations and 8,736 (+19) ICU admissions. A total of 6,013,668 Ohioans — 51.45 percent of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 11,926 from the previous day.

The department of health reported 40 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,729. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The amount of cases Tuesday is the most since Feb. 4, when 4,120 cases were reported.