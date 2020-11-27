Coronavirus in Ohio: ‘We will not avoid some catastrophe here,’ Dr. Acton warns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – “I can’t give you a curve now. I see a line that goes straight up.”

Dr. Amy Acton recently spoke in a new interview about coronavirus in Ohio.

The former director of the Ohio Department of Health spoke with FOX 8 sister station WCMH.

She was a voice of calm for many at the beginning of the pandemic.

Dr. Acton consistently spoke about flattening the curve in the spring.

However, the outbreak has now surpassed that, she says.

“This has exceeded many of the models that we ran. This is a very grave time.”

Ohio has seen a recent surge in coronavirus numbers.

More than 4,500 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Ohio’s hospitals.

Healthcare workers have not had a break since March, and cases are putting a strain on the state’s health systems.

“The system can’t function as well when it’s under crisis,” Dr. Acton shared.

“Our hospitals are doing a valiant job,” she continued.

“A short staff affects all of our health.”

More than 10,000 new cases were reported Wednesday. Numbers were not released on Thanksgiving due to the holiday.



Those numbers will be released Friday at 2 p.m.

“We will not avoid some catastrophe here. It’s that far along.”

6,274 people have died from coronavirus in Ohio since March, according to ODH.