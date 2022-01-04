Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 20k new cases, 227 deaths reported

*In the video, above, a local health system says employees can continue working with mild COVID symptoms*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, include more than 20,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Total Change New cases 2,093,074 +20,411 Hospitalizations 97,684 +708 ICU admissions 11,860 +57 Deaths* 29,674 +227 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just above 14,100.

The department reported 8,306 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,012,836, which is 59.99% of the state’s population. And 24,236 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 6,257 24.6% 16.8% In ICU 1,305 28.71% 13.31% On ventilator 842 17.12% 57.15%