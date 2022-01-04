Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 20k new cases, 227 deaths reported

*In the video, above, a local health system says employees can continue working with mild COVID symptoms*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.
Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, include more than 20,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,093,074
|+20,411
|Hospitalizations
|97,684
|+708
|ICU admissions
|11,860
|+57
|Deaths*
|29,674
|+227
The 21-day case average is just above 14,100.
The department reported 8,306 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,012,836, which is 59.99% of the state’s population. And 24,236 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,257
|24.6%
|16.8%
|In ICU
|1,305
|28.71%
|13.31%
|On ventilator
|842
|17.12%
|57.15%