Coronavirus in Ohio: Tracking state orders and cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Since March, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health has issued a series of orders aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

After weeks of widespread business closures, the state of Ohio began reopening many industries in May. With the virus showing no signs of letting up, DeWine created new restrictions.

In late July, he issued a statewide mask mandate for those 10 and older in public places and travel advisories for states will high positivity rates of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, he announced face coverings will also be required when students in grades K-12 return to school this fall.

As of Aug. 5, there have been 96,305 total confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state, resulting in 3,596 losing their lives, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s presumed that 72,950 people have recovered.

Timeline of state orders and other notable events in Ohio during the coronavirus pandemic:

