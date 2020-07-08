Coronavirus in Ohio timeline: Tracking COVID-19 and the state’s response

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Before there was a confirmed case of coronavirus in Ohio, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and then-director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton took preventative measures to stop the spread.

Days blurred together with bans on mass gatherings, business shutdowns and schools closures. Then came the backlash and lawsuits. In May, the state began to gradually reopen businesses, including retail and personal services.

Now, the 21-day averages for COVID-19 cases in Ohio continues to climb, with more cases in younger adults. While there is more testing available across the state, the governor said they do not beleive that is the sole reason for the increase in cases.

Meanwhile, DeWine opted for a more regional approach to his mandates. On Tuesday, he ordered residents in the seven counties in Level 3 of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System wear masks in public places.

The timeline below shows the progression of the virus in Ohio, the state’s response and efforts to prevent the spread as businesses reopened: