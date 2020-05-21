Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Before there was a confirmed case of coronavirus in Ohio, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton took preventative measures to stop the spread.

In about a week, they went from banning spectators at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus to prohibiting mass gatherings. Days blurred together with event cancellations, including the NCAA and MAC tournaments, and orders closing more businesses across the state.

Now, under the Responsible RestartOhio plan, more than 90 percent of the state’s economy is back open.

See how coronavirus response progressed in Ohio in the timeline below: