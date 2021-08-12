Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: New cases remain over 3,200

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, August 12, a total of 1,152,590 (+3,272) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 63,011 (+130) hospitalizations and 8,582 (+13) ICU admissions.

On Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 5,873,834 people — or 50.25% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 10,211 over the previous day.

ODH reported 24 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,580. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Thursday morning, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, MD updated the status of the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He was joined by Steven Burdette, MD, the Chief of Infectious Disease at Wright State University.

They addressed the rise in COVID-19 cases, fueled mostly by the Delta variant and a large population of people who remain unvaccinated.

“We’re continuing to see a troubling rise in cases statewide,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

“We’re also seeing an increase in hospitalizations, ICU admissions, including those in need of ventilators.”

Health leaders have been urging more people to get vaccinated.